Elizabeth M. (Liz) Keith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Liz)

M. Keith

Waite Park - Liz went to meet her Lord on June 6, 2020, at her home in Waite Park, Minnesota.

During her last days she was kept at peace by her family.

She is survived by her husband, Harold; 1 Son; 1 daughter; 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

She was cared for by the greatest Hospice Team imaginable. The family loved all of them.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved