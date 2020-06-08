Elizabeth (Liz)



M. Keith



Waite Park - Liz went to meet her Lord on June 6, 2020, at her home in Waite Park, Minnesota.



During her last days she was kept at peace by her family.



She is survived by her husband, Harold; 1 Son; 1 daughter; 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.



She was cared for by the greatest Hospice Team imaginable. The family loved all of them.









