Elizabeth "Betty" Zimmerman
Elizabeth "Betty" Zimmerman passed away peacefully at her Oregon home, on October 27th, 2019. Betty was born in St. Cloud to Edmund Zimmerman, Sr. and Betty (Abel) Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by her long-time companion Jackie Harris as well as her parents, and brother, Ed "Sonny" Zimmerman. She is survived by her son, Elmer Kruchten Jr. (Las Vegas) and daughter, Linda "Zip" (Kruchten) and Richard Gabriel who reside in Mobile, AL. Betty is also survived by her sister, Sharon (Zimmerman) and Melvin Kramer as well as 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020