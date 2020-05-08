Services
Rice - A celebration of life will be at a later date for Ellen L. Barber, age 60, of Rice who passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Ellen was born March 5, 1960 to Lester and Yvonne (Fontaine) Fischer in St. Cloud. She married Russ Barber, Sr. on April 5, 1981 in Sauk Rapids. She worked for 22 years with the St. Cloud School District 742, at Talahi Elementary as a custodian. Ellen enjoyed being outdoors gardening, agate hunting, camping, boating, and taking road trips to Duluth. She was free spirited, strong willed, hardworking, and was happiest at the beach. Most importantly, she was proud of her children and grandchildren.

Ellen is survived by her children, Russ (Mikki Kelly) Jr. of Longville, Laurie (Tom) Fernholz of Rice; brothers and sisters, Linda Fischer of Santa Rosa, CA; Joan Ransom of Santa Rosa, CA; Mark (Pam) Fischer of Santa Rosa, CA; Bill Fischer of Hastings; grandkids; Lucas Barber, Chace Fernholz, Beau Fernholz all of Rice; and her dog, Ruby. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Russ.

