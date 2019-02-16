Ellsworth M. Schultz



Paynesville, MN - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville for Ellsworth M. Schultz, age 86, of Paynesville who passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Pastor Bob Kandels will officiate. Burial with military honors will take place at Ebenezer Cemetery in rural Paynesville.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home at 635 Airport View Court Paynesville and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.



Ellsworth, son of Anna and Herman Schultz, was born on March 4, 1932 in Paynesville Township. He went to country school and graduated from Eden Valley High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He married his first wife, Elaine McMillan, on August 4, 1956. Together they raised five children. Elaine died in 1989. Ellsworth married Kathy Ruprecht in 1991.



Ellsworth was a lifelong farmer and was always a great steward of the land using natural farming practices and caring for the land for future generations. During the first half of his life Ellsworth was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ellsworth's interests included performing with the harmonica band, singing in the church choir, woodworking, walking in the woods, playing softball, reading the Bible, writing in his daily journal, and spending time with family. Ellsworth enjoyed spending many Sunday afternoons at Rice Lake with his family and extended family. He never grew weary of pulling skier after skier with his speed boat. Ellsworth was heavily involved in preserving the history of the Paynesville area by serving on the boards of the Paynesville Historical Society and The Ebenezer Cemetery Association. He was also a member of the Rice Lake Association. He valued his role as a grandfather and passed on much wisdom to his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Donald (Shereen) Schultz of Laguna Beach, CA, Janie (Jeff) Ruprecht of Paynesville, Jill (Bryan) Stout of St. Cloud, Deborah (Gary) Kawlewski of Sauk Rapids, Diane (Jon) Taxdahl of Prior Lake; step-children, Jeff (Janie) Ruprecht of Paynesville, Cindy Ruprecht of Hudson, WI, Randy Ruprecht of Virginia, Steve (Julie) Ruprecht of Maple Grove; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Ellsworth was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Elaine; brothers, Melvin, Myron, Orville, and LeRoy Schultz; sisters, Idella Tritabaugh, Rosemond Schultz, Beatrice Flanders, Marella Hickman, LuVerna Tysdal, Dorothy Nehring, Joyce Spaulding, and Bernice Busse; nephew, Eldon Tritabaugh; nieces, Kim Spaulding, Beverly Voss, and Barbara Schoenherr.











