Services
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
418 Fifth Avenue SE
Melrose, MN 56352
320-256-4249
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
St. Anthony, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
St. Anthony, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Ostendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer A. Ostendorf


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer A. Ostendorf Obituary
Elmer A. Ostendorf

Freeport - Elmer A. Ostendorf, age 77, of Freeport, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home near St. Anthony/Freeport, Minnesota.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will be at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, November 15 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony.

Elmer Albert Ostendorf was born January 1, 1942 in Krain Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Frank and Henrietta (Rademacher) Ostendorf. On November 5, 1966 he married Joyce May at the St. Paul Cathedral in St. Paul, Minnesota. Elmer farmed his whole life. He was born on his family farm and also passed away there. He loved to watch birds and all Minnesota sports. Elmer was especially passionate about football, baseball, and basketball. After retiring from farming, Elmer worked for Cenex in Albany part time for a few years. He enjoyed golfing and fishing in his retirement.

Elmer was a lifetime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, where he served as a lector and usher. He was also a member of the Albany American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Ostendorf of Freeport; children, Richard (Laura) Ostendorf of Avon, Susan (Joe) Heying of Sartell, Sandra Janke of Parishville, NY, and Jerrold Ostendorf of West Fargo, ND; seven grandchildren, Alissa, Lyndsey, Rebecca, Amanda, Kyle, Chase, and Emily; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ella, and Delilah; sister, Mary Ann (Jerry) Kalla of St. Cloud; brother-in-law, Frank Pfau; sister-in-law, Hilda Ostendorf; and many nieces and nephews.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Tony Janke; and brothers and sisters, Francis (Earl) Bock, Lawrence (Jeanette) Ostendorf, Dorothy (Gene) Walz, Beatrice Pfau, Boniface Ostendorf, and Arnold Ostendorf.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome Foundation or CentraCare Hospice.

The family would like to give a special thank you to CentraCare Hospice, especially Hannah and Darlene for their concern and care. The Sauk Centre Hospital Infusion Center, especially Abby, DaNell, and Sharon for the wonderful stories and loving care. To Joe and Darlene Adrian, Elmer's family could not have done the journey without you, and to all who have donated blood through the American Red Cross Blood Bank. Through your generosity, many lives have been prolonged.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -