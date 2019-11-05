|
Elmer A. Ostendorf
Freeport - Elmer A. Ostendorf, age 77, of Freeport, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home near St. Anthony/Freeport, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will be at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, November 15 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony.
Elmer Albert Ostendorf was born January 1, 1942 in Krain Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Frank and Henrietta (Rademacher) Ostendorf. On November 5, 1966 he married Joyce May at the St. Paul Cathedral in St. Paul, Minnesota. Elmer farmed his whole life. He was born on his family farm and also passed away there. He loved to watch birds and all Minnesota sports. Elmer was especially passionate about football, baseball, and basketball. After retiring from farming, Elmer worked for Cenex in Albany part time for a few years. He enjoyed golfing and fishing in his retirement.
Elmer was a lifetime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, where he served as a lector and usher. He was also a member of the Albany American Legion.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Ostendorf of Freeport; children, Richard (Laura) Ostendorf of Avon, Susan (Joe) Heying of Sartell, Sandra Janke of Parishville, NY, and Jerrold Ostendorf of West Fargo, ND; seven grandchildren, Alissa, Lyndsey, Rebecca, Amanda, Kyle, Chase, and Emily; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ella, and Delilah; sister, Mary Ann (Jerry) Kalla of St. Cloud; brother-in-law, Frank Pfau; sister-in-law, Hilda Ostendorf; and many nieces and nephews.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Tony Janke; and brothers and sisters, Francis (Earl) Bock, Lawrence (Jeanette) Ostendorf, Dorothy (Gene) Walz, Beatrice Pfau, Boniface Ostendorf, and Arnold Ostendorf.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome Foundation or CentraCare Hospice.
The family would like to give a special thank you to CentraCare Hospice, especially Hannah and Darlene for their concern and care. The Sauk Centre Hospital Infusion Center, especially Abby, DaNell, and Sharon for the wonderful stories and loving care. To Joe and Darlene Adrian, Elmer's family could not have done the journey without you, and to all who have donated blood through the American Red Cross Blood Bank. Through your generosity, many lives have been prolonged.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019