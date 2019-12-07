|
Elmer G. Utsch
Albany - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Elmer G. Utsch, age 96, of Albany will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. There will be a visitation from 9:30 - 11:00 AM Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.
Elmer was born March 19, 1923 on the family farm in St. Martin, MN to Joe and Anna (Jaeger) Utsch. He was the oldest of five children. Elmer attended country school in St. Martin before working full time on the family farm. He married Genrose Frieler on June 4, 1946 in New Munich. The couple made their home on Watab Lake where they farmed for a year and a half before moving to farm in Avon Hills in 1948. In 1966, they built a home on their land on Quaker Road where Elmer farmed for over 50 years selling the farm and retiring in 2014. Elmer also worked for Schiffler Farm Equipment for many years and worked for a short time at Kraft Foods in Albany. Elmer was a skilled mechanic, working on and fixing all his own equipment. He was also well known for lending a hand to neighbors and friends. He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 73 years, Genrose, children, Ronald (Brenda) Utsch of Albany, Judy (Donald) Kociemba of Avon, and Lloyd (Kathy) Utsch of Eagan, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and his sister Anita Weyer of Waite Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edwin, Eugene and Alquin, and by sisters-in-law Arlene, Jeanette, and Lucille.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019