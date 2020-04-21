|
|
Elmer G. Wolbeck
New Munich - Elmer G. Wolbeck, age 93 of New Munich, died peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, April 20, 2020 at CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.
Private family interment will take place in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Munich. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
Elmer George Wolbeck was born on November 24, 1926 in Spring Hill Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Anton and Appolonia (Hiltner) Wolbeck. He grew up and helped on his family's farm until marriage. Elmer married Kathleen "Kathy" Kramer on October 24, 1961 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon. After marriage, Elmer started working for Red's Auto Electric in St. Cloud. He worked there for over 40 years until retiring in 2007.
He loved tinkering and rebuilding anything he could. Elmer also enjoyed getting together with family and friends, fishing, playing cards, traveling, and camping.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich, where he was a trustee for 11 years and ushered for many years. He was an active member of St. Joseph's Men's Society and charter member of the New Munich Lions and held various offices with both. Elmer also served on the Board of Directors for New Munich Fire Insurance.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Wolbeck of New Munich; children, Randy Wolbeck of Aitkin, Barry (Yvonne) Wolbeck of St. Anna, Kevin (Nelly) Wolbeck of Sioux Falls, SD, Wendy (Mark) Couch of Norwood Young America, and James (Dianne) Wolbeck of Montgomery; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Leona Lashinski of Albany and Marie Heinen of Albany.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tony Wolbeck on June 11, 2005; brother, Melvin Wolbeck; sister-in-law, Gail Wolbeck; and brothers-in-law, David Lashinski and Norbert Heinen.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020