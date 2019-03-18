Elmer Schreifels



St. Cloud - Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday March 20, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Elmer Schreifels, age 86, who passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tom Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be after 10 am Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.



Elmer was born on October 22, 1932 to Ben and Hildegard (Reiter) Schreifels in Rockville. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and served as a medic during the Korean War. He married Carol Arnzen on October 26, 1953 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Elmer worked at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System for 7 years before starting Elmer's Heating and Air Conditioning. He served his community for 45 years. He liked to be outdoors hunting, fishing, planting flowers and doing yard work. Elmer enjoyed dancing and singing along to old time country music, especially Johnny Cash. Sundays were spent glued to the television cheering for the Vikings. Elmer liked animals, especially his dogs. He shared his upbeat personality and was always willing to help people. Most of all, Elmer adored his wife, Carol, his children, grandkids and great grandkids.



Elmer is survived by his wife, Carol of St. Cloud; children, Vicki (Craig) Lee of St. Cloud, Mike (Vernie) Schreifels of St. Cloud, Karla Edwards of Sauk Rapids, Kristi (Christopher) Stewart of St. Cloud; 23 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve "Curly" Schreifels; brother, Sylvester Schreifels and sister, Rita Seelen.



Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019