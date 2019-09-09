Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
St. Nicholas, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Vossen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Vossen


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer Vossen Obituary
Elmer Vossen

Cold Spring

(formerly of St. Nicholas) - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Elmer Vossen age 88, who died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the St. Anthony's Cemetery in Watkins.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00 - 10:15 a.m.at the funeral home.

Elmer was born on March 5, 1931 in Watkins, MN to John R. and Katherine (Statz) Vossen. He married Julianna Kalthoff on August 27, 1952 in St. Martin Catholic Church. Elmer and Julie farmed southwest of St. Nicholas for 49 years and during the winter months Elmer sold seed corn and insurance. In 2001 they moved to Cold Spring. He enjoyed playing euchre and dancing with Julie. Elmer loved a good joke.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Julie; children, David (Jean), Duane (Jayne), Donald, Allan (Sharon), Alvin (Linda), Lois (Jay Bryon), Lora (Stephen) Poore, Vera; sister-in-law, Julie Vossen; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 daughter-in-law; 6 brothers and 1 sister.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenner Funeral Home
Download Now