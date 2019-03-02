Elnora "Ellie/Nora" K. Wagner



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Nora Wagner, 93 of St. Cloud who passed away at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester on Monday, February 25, 2019. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Alexandria later this Spring. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.



Nora was born on October 29, 1925 in Ferrysburg, Michigan to Albert Fredric and Anna Rosella (Mann) King. Her extended family moved often in the Michigan area in her early years in search of work during the depression. When her mother saw a notice for federal civil service positions, she tested and was hired by the Veterans Administration in 1934. Nora then moved with her family to Washington, D.C. at the age of 9. Nora told wonderful stories about living in D.C. including going to the National Mall by streetcar for the July 4th fireworks with her mother and siblings, doing research for school projects in the Library of Congress reading room, and a short hiking and camping trip on the Appalachian Trail with her family. She earned her bachelor's degree in Sociology, with minors in Psychology and Spanish, from the University of Maryland in 1947. Following college graduation, Nora lived and worked in Rochester, NY and Los Angeles, CA before moving back to D.C. Nora met Jerome "Jerry" Wagner while he was stationed in the D.C. area during his army service. They were married on April 24, 1954 in Washington D.C. and spent over 60 years together.



Following their marriage, Nora and Jerry relocated to Alexandria, MN where Nora worked for the REA News until she had children. When the children all reached school-age, she returned to work spending two years working with mentally handicapped children, and several years as a teacher's aide. After moving to rural Foley in 1974 she worked as the Director of Social Services for St. Joseph's Home and St. Benedict's Center in St. Cloud from the day it was built until her retirement in 1990. In retirement, Nora volunteered many years for the Senior Citizen Ombudsman and the WIC programs. After her retirement she was still called on often by others for advice on long term care/health care questions.



Nora was an avid reader including everything from the classics to poetry to a good murder mystery. When she lost her vision, she continued to read voraciously using audio books from the Minnesota Braille and Talking Book Library. Nora was a whiz at crossword puzzles and Scrabble, and enjoyed many card games. Traveling was a favorite pastime for Nora with particularly memorable trips to Oaxaca, Mexico, the United Kingdom, China, and Canada. Her children recall cross-country family vacations as well.



Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she celebrated their every achievement. Nora loved spending time with her grandchildren and they absolutely adored her.



Nora was a very kind person who was always willing to think the best of others. Her life philosophy (handed down from her mother) was "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade!" She will most certainly be remembered for her wry wit and uncanny way of having a joke, song, or poem that fit any situation.



Survivors include son, Christopher; daughters, Jenifer (Jim Vogel) and Lisa (Paul) Fleissner; and grandchildren, Daniel, Lucas, and Kristin Fleissner. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; son, Stephen; infant brother, William; sisters, Rosella Plue and Mary Price; and brother, James King.



Memorials preferred to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.



www.williamsdingmann.com











