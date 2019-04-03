Elnore C. Burns



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Elnore C. Burns, age 98, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl and Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.



Elnore was born on August 27, 1920 to Peter and Rose (Boos) Billig in Pine Point, Stearns County, Minnesota. She graduated from the St. Cloud Technical High School. Elnore was united in marriage to Donald E. Burns on June 7, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Donald passed away on August 6, 1972; they were married for 23 years. She later shared a beautiful friendship with Norb Deutsch until his death in 1995. Elnore was a housewife, living in the St. Cloud area for most of her life. She worked occasionally for the St. Cloud School District #742 doing the school census and as a cook at the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, where she cooked for many weddings and special occasions. In her later years, her time was consumed with her boys, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed doing many crafts, oil painting, playing cards and dancing. Elnore was a member of the St. Cloud VFW #428 Auxiliary, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Unit #428 Auxiliary, the St. Cloud Eagle's Aerie Auxiliary #622 and St. Peter's Catholic Church. She was a past member of St. Mary's Cathedral and their Christian Women, and Daughters of Isabella.



She is survived by her children, Terrance, of St. Stephen, Thomas, of St. Cloud and Todd (Debbie), of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Tracy (Chris) Vogtman, Tim, Chris (Elizabeth) and Jenna (Joey) Schaefer; great-grandchildren, Ty, McKinley, Anneliese, Archer, and Evrette; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Elnore is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald; special friend, Norb Deutsch; brothers, Arnold, Harold, and Robert "Bobby" Billig; and sisters and their spouses, Florence (Tom) Rajkowski and Alta (Fritz) Hochsprung-Chaika.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.











