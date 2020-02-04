|
Elouise J. (Zenner) Krebs
Elouise J. (Zenner) Krebs - loving wife, mother, grandmother and retired educator - died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at age 86 at the Gardens of Foley. Prior to her recent residency there, she had lived in Sartell, Duluth for most of her life, as well as Cloquet, Gilbert and Hibbing.
Born in Fergus Falls, she was an honors graduate of its high school and of the University of Minnesota with an education degree in social studies and history. She also attended Yankton (SD) College. She married John E. Krebs in 1958 and taught in Albert Lea and Cloquet before becoming owner-publisher of The Gilbert Herald weekly newspaper with her husband from 1959-64. She and her husband moved to Duluth in 1964, when he joined the news staff of the Duluth News-Tribune. They moved to Hibbing a few years later when he became manager of the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce.
Upon returning Duluth in 1973, when John rejoined the News-Tribune, Elouise soon became a certified substitute teacher in Duluth school district, where she worked for 17 years until her retirement in 1998. After retiring, she continued her interest in education, attending University Seniors classes at UMD for several years and serving as a judge at the annual St. Louis County History Day competition for high schools.
An active member of Glen Avon Presbyterian Church, Elouise held various offices in the church and Presbyterian Women's Association, receiving an honorary life membership in 2003 for her contributions to the women's activities. She also taught Sunday school for adults and special-needs students. She and John joined First Presbyterian Church of St. Cloud when they moved to that area in 2012.
She was preceded in death by parents, M.O. and Josephine Zenner of Fergus Falls; husband, John, in 2018; brother-in-law Darrell; and two grandchildren, Laura and Samuel.
She is survived by three children, Eric (Karlin) Krebs of Duluth; Randy (Julie) Krebs and Louise (Trenton) Ziegler of Sauk Rapids; sister Cora Mae of Parkston, SD; and six grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held in St. Cloud, and Elouise's ashes will be buried with her husband's in the Glen Avon Memorial Garden in Duluth later this year.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020