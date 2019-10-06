|
Elvera M. Nicklay
St. Louis Park - Elvera M. Nicklay, 89, passed away September 28, 2019. Survived by sons, Lawrence (Freda) and David; grandchildren, Nicole and Lucinda; 5 great grandchildren; niece, Nicole (Robert) Chapman; and siblings, Wilfred and Shirley. Preceded in death by husband, William; granddaughter, Cindy; and siblings, Richard and Urban. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Holy Family, 5900 West Lake Street, St. Louis Park. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Gearty-Delmore, 952-926-1615, www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 6, 2019