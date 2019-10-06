Services
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
(763) 537-4511
Elvera Nicklay
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Family
5900 West Lake Street
St. Louis Park, MN
Elvera M. Nicklay


1930 - 2019
Elvera M. Nicklay Obituary
Elvera M. Nicklay

St. Louis Park - Elvera M. Nicklay, 89, passed away September 28, 2019. Survived by sons, Lawrence (Freda) and David; grandchildren, Nicole and Lucinda; 5 great grandchildren; niece, Nicole (Robert) Chapman; and siblings, Wilfred and Shirley. Preceded in death by husband, William; granddaughter, Cindy; and siblings, Richard and Urban. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Holy Family, 5900 West Lake Street, St. Louis Park. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Gearty-Delmore, 952-926-1615, www.gearty-delmore.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 6, 2019
