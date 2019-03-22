Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Sartell, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Sartell, MN
Sauk Rapids - Emaline L. Hagen, age 98 of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Brooten, died March 20, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery in Brooten. Arr. are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Brooten, hoplinfuneralhome.com

Emaline LuVern (Suckstorff) Hagen was born August 2, 1920 at home in Gilchrist Township, Pope County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Theodore and Anna (Reirson) Suckstorff.

On December 30, 1941, she was united in marriage to Oliver Hagen at Our Savior's Lutheran parsonage in Brooten. She and Oliver farmed and raised their family in Norway Lake Township.

Emaline is survived by her son, Orlando Hagen of Minneapolis; daughter, Elaine (Richard) Hanson of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Hagen of Sauk Rapids; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oliver in 2003; son, Marvin Hagen in 2010; and 9 siblings.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 22, 2019
