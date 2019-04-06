Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Bautch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma R. Bautch


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erma R. Bautch Obituary
Erma R. Bautch

St. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Erma R. Bautch, age 91, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Erma was born on January 4, 1928 in Melrose, Minnesota to Anton and Angeline (Spaeth) Kortenbusch. She married John "Jack" Bautch on September 25, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Erma lived in the St. Cloud area most of her life. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Christian Women and the Knights of Columbus Council Auxiliary #5548.

Erma enjoyed gardening, daily walks, and most recently reading. She loved all the time spent with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Tim (Karen) of Buffalo, Tom (Cathy) of St. Cloud, Lee (Kelly) of Watkins, and Lori (Doug) Haselkamp of Rice; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Marcella Hinnenkamp; brother-in-law, Andrew Blenker, and many nieces and nephews.

Erma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack in 1988; sisters and brothers, Dorothy Tiemann, Albert Kortenbusch, Tony Kortenbusch, Minnie Altendahl, Martha Ruehle, Arnold Kortenbusch, Adeline Brickweg, Irene Blenker, and Leo Kortenbusch.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now