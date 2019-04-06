Erma R. Bautch



St. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Erma R. Bautch, age 91, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.



Erma was born on January 4, 1928 in Melrose, Minnesota to Anton and Angeline (Spaeth) Kortenbusch. She married John "Jack" Bautch on September 25, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Erma lived in the St. Cloud area most of her life. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Christian Women and the Knights of Columbus Council Auxiliary #5548.



Erma enjoyed gardening, daily walks, and most recently reading. She loved all the time spent with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her children, Tim (Karen) of Buffalo, Tom (Cathy) of St. Cloud, Lee (Kelly) of Watkins, and Lori (Doug) Haselkamp of Rice; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Marcella Hinnenkamp; brother-in-law, Andrew Blenker, and many nieces and nephews.



Erma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack in 1988; sisters and brothers, Dorothy Tiemann, Albert Kortenbusch, Tony Kortenbusch, Minnie Altendahl, Martha Ruehle, Arnold Kortenbusch, Adeline Brickweg, Irene Blenker, and Leo Kortenbusch.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary