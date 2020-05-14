Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
635 Airport View Ct
Paynesville, MN 56362
(320) 243-3722
Resources
More Obituaries for Ermin Albrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ermin E. "Ermie" Albrecht


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ermin E. "Ermie" Albrecht Obituary
Ermin E. "Ermie" Albrecht

Paynesville - Memorial services will be held at a future date (due to current COVID 19 restrictions) for Ermin E. "Ermie" Albrecht, 91, of Paynesville. He passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital with family by his side. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery, rural Paynesville.

Ermie was born on December 9, 1928 at home to Edward and Alvina (Knebel) Albrecht. He attended School District 1948 in rural Paynesville. He proudly served as a Paratrooper in the US Army from 1950 to 1952. He returned home to Paynesville and was united in marriage to Clarice Anderson on April 4, 1953. Ermie was employed as a mechanic prior to taking over the family farm. He was also employed with Cold Spring Granite and served on the Paynesville Township Board for six years. Ermie was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and was also an active member of the Paynesville American Legion Post #271.

The Farm was Ermie's life. He loved to fix things, take his grandchildren on four-wheeler rides in the woods, and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Clarice; children, Pam Novotny of New Auburn, Peggy (Todd) Jensen of Alexandria, Ann (Lonn) Peterson of Richmond, Steve (Janine) of St. Paul, Judy Puhl of Shoreview; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and siblings, Ken (Katie) of Paynesville, Janice (Alec) Olson of Spicer, Doris Schmidt of Longville and Roy (Char) of Buffalo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gay; granddaughter, Tonya Schwandt; sons-in-law, Jerry Bowers and Ronnie Novotny; and siblings, Orlin "Slim" and Ardine Schmidt.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 14 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ermin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now