Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martha's Hall of St. Peter Catholic Church
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Martha's Hall of St. Peter Catholic Church
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Martha's Hall of St. Peter Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Delano, MN
Ervin A. "Erv" Wachman Sr.

Ervin A. "Erv" Wachman Sr. Obituary
Ervin A. "Erv" Wachman, Sr.

Delano - Ervin A. "Erv" Wachman, Sr., age 81, passed away Saturday, Sept 28th, 2019 with his family by his side. Sadly missed by loving wife of 62 years, Darlene; children Erv, Jr. (Shelly), Clyde (Beth), Juanita (Pete) Hayes, Mary (Pat) Yantes, Jodi; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3rd St. Peter Catholic Church, Delano. Visitation, Wednesday 4-7 pm with 7 p.m. Prayer Service. Visitation continues Thursday, 10-11 a.m. prior to Mass ALL at Martha's Hall of St. Peter Catholic Church. www.itenfuneralservices.com, (763)972-2891

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 1, 2019
