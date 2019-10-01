|
Ervin A. "Erv" Wachman, Sr.
Delano - Ervin A. "Erv" Wachman, Sr., age 81, passed away Saturday, Sept 28th, 2019 with his family by his side. Sadly missed by loving wife of 62 years, Darlene; children Erv, Jr. (Shelly), Clyde (Beth), Juanita (Pete) Hayes, Mary (Pat) Yantes, Jodi; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3rd St. Peter Catholic Church, Delano. Visitation, Wednesday 4-7 pm with 7 p.m. Prayer Service. Visitation continues Thursday, 10-11 a.m. prior to Mass ALL at Martha's Hall of St. Peter Catholic Church. www.itenfuneralservices.com, (763)972-2891
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 1, 2019