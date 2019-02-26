|
Ervin J. Klaphake
Melrose - Ervin J. Klaphake, age 92 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 28 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Deacon Ernie Kociemba assisting. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Ervin Joseph Klaphake was born March 29, 1926 in Grove Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Henry and Margaret (Wiebolt) Klaphake. He attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Melrose. On August 30, 1949 he was united in marriage to Virginia Stueve at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Ervin was a progressive, life long dairy and turkey farmer who farmed south of Melrose. Ervin's faith was very important to him. He prayed the rosary daily and was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1633 since 1948.
Ervin enjoyed listening and dancing to old time music. He and Virginia rarely missed a Sunday of dancing in Spring Hill. Ervin's family was near and dear to his heart. He truly loved his wife of nearly 70 years, was very proud of his children, and enjoyed spending time and playing with his grandkids.
Survivors include his loving wife, Virginia Klaphake of Melrose; children, Wayne (Ruth) Klaphake of Melrose, Linda (Dave) Wenker of Melrose, Randy (Donna) Klaphake of St. Stephen, Neal (Karen) Klaphake of Melrose, Glen (Deb) Klaphake of Melrose, and Jeff Klaphake (Collette Berg) of Melrose; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and sister-in-law, Alice Klaphake of Melrose.
Ervin was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Klaphake on July 10, 1972; great-grandson, Jack Klaphake; sisters and brother, Winifred Maus, Evangeline Hartung, and Anthony Klaphake.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 26, 2019