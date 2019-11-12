|
Ervin J. "Erv" Schreifels
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ervin J. "Erv" Schreifels, age 89, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will be held at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Church.
Erv was born on November 29, 1929 to Bernard and Isabelle (Steichen) Schreifels in St. Joseph, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1946. He worked at various jobs in St. Cloud, including Granite Bowl as a Pin Spotter and Purity Milk Company up until he joined the military. Erv honorably served his country in the United States Army and was discharged in 1952. After his military service, Erv earned his electronics degree from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis in 1957. He was united in marriage to Arlene C. Witzman on September 27, 1957 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church. Erv owned and operated his own T.V. Repair shop in Annandale in the 1960s. In 1968, their family moved to St. Cloud, where Erv worked for Sears, Inc. as an electronic service technician until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed being a service technician and "making calls" to his customers. Following his retirement, he started a new hobby of painting with acrylics without any formal training. He was very proud of his many pieces of artwork which many of his family proudly have displayed in their homes.
Erv's greatest passion in life was his family, he treasured the quality time that he was able to spend with them, especially videotaping specials events in their lives. Erv will be remembered for being a kind hearted and loving man who enjoyed talking and sharing stories with his relatives and friends. Erv had a competitive spirit and enjoyed playing cards, being known as an "aggressive bidder", cooking, entertaining, going on overnight casino trips with his family and watching the Twins and Vikings. He enjoyed playing baseball, pitching for various teams including the St. Cloud Rox. He will be remembered as a very loving, giving and special Dad to his three daughters. Erv was exceptionally proud of his six grandchildren and his two great-grandchildren. He will leave behind many memorable moments which all will treasure and hold close to their hearts.
He is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Bob) DeMorett of Watkins, Linda (Rick) Robak of Oak Park, and Barbara (Brent) Antil of Litchfield; grandchildren, Angela, Tracy (Mark) Murray, and Jeremy DeMorett, Amy (Jon) Bruce, Holly (Josh) Runia and Ryan (Jessica) Robak; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Mariah Bruce; sister, Janet Zimmerman of St. Cloud; sisters-in-law, Ardelle and Ginny Schreifels both of St. Cloud.
Erv is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; brothers, Eugene, Richard and Eldred Schreifels; brother-in-law, Nick Zimmerman and sister-in-law, Mary Schreifels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Erv's family wishes to express their gratitude to the Good Shepherd Community for their excellent care they provided throughout the years!
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019