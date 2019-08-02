|
|
Ervin M. Girtz
Little Rock - Ervin M. Girtz, 93 year old resident of Little Rock, MN passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Pierz.MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael's Parish Cemetery in Buckman at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 8 P.M. at St. Michael's Parish Center in Buckman and from 9:30 AM to 11:00 A.M. on Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 2, 2019