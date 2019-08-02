Services
Pierz Chapel
202 Main St S
Pierz, MN 56364
(320) 632-5242
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Michael's Parish Center
Buckman, MN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Pierz, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Pierz, MN
View Map
Ervin M. Girtz Obituary
Ervin M. Girtz

Little Rock - Ervin M. Girtz, 93 year old resident of Little Rock, MN passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Pierz.MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael's Parish Cemetery in Buckman at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 8 P.M. at St. Michael's Parish Center in Buckman and from 9:30 AM to 11:00 A.M. on Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 2, 2019
