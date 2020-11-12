Ervin M. Schreifels
Annandale - Ervin M. Schreifels, age 77, of Annandale, formerly of Cold Spring, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale with Fr. Andrew Stueve officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 am Monday at the church. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Face covering, distancing and capacity guidelines will be observed inside the church. A Celebration of Ervin's life will be held in the spring or summer of 2021; details will be available on the funeral home website when the celebration date is confirmed.
Ervin Marcellus Schreifels was born August 9, 1943 in St. Nicholas to Bernard and Loretta (Theisen) Schreifels. He graduated from Eden Valley High School with the Class of 1961. He served his country in the US Army National Guard. On October 9, 1965, Ervin was united in marriage to Yvonne Schreifels at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. They raised their family in Cold Spring, where they lived for 49 years. They moved to Annandale in 2015. Ervin worked at Cold Spring Granite for 46 years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Annandale and a former member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. Ervin enjoyed playing cards with his card groups and playing checkers on the computer. He loved the great outdoors; including attending to his lawn and garden, feeding and watching the birds, hunting, fishing and watching the beautiful sunsets. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sports.
Ervin is survived by his wife, Yvonne of Annandale; sons and daughter, Troy (Amy) Schreifels of Big Lake, Terri (Mary) Schreifels of Big Lake and Dana (Thomas) Zimmerman of Madison Lake; sisters and brother, Ella (Denis) Torgorg of Richmond, Bob (Alice) Schreifels of Cold Spring and Donald (Karen) Schreifels of Rockville; four grandchildren, Abby, Taylor, Carter and Kyle; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Loretta Schreifels; and sister, Rose Ann Schreifels.
Obituary, Guestbook and Funeral Webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com