Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
St. Nicholas, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
St. Nicholas, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ervin Stommes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ervin M. Stommes


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ervin M. Stommes Obituary
Ervin M. Stommes

Cold Spring (formerly of St. Nicholas) - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Ervin M. Stommes, age 91. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Monday at the church from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m.

Ervin M. Stommes died at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring surrounded by his family. Ervin was born on July 28, 1927 in St. Nicholas, MN to John B. and Mary (Dockendorf) Stommes. He married Amanda Gertken May 17, 1949 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN.

Ervin and Amanda farmed near St. Nicholas on the family farm until 1983. He loved fishing, singing, playing cards and bowling. He was an active member of St. Nicholas and St. Boniface choirs, Luxemburg Town Board, Stearns Electric Board, Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, Catholic United Financial, St. Nicholas Men's Society, and the Cold Spring Area Maennerchor.

He is survived by his children: Shirley (Mike) Kuechle, Allen (Sue), Donna (Elmer) Skaj, Roger (Karen), Mary (Dave) Schwartz, Deb (Steve) Meyer and Bonnie (Kurt) Hemmesch; siblings Margaret Torborg, Elmer (Juletta), Roman (MaryAnn), Jerome (Mary), John; 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Amanda and son Ron; siblings: Marie Kuechle, Alois, Alfred, and Eugene.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenner Funeral Home
Download Now