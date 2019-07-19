Ervin M. Stommes



Cold Spring (formerly of St. Nicholas) - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Ervin M. Stommes, age 91. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.



Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Monday at the church from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m.



Ervin M. Stommes died at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring surrounded by his family. Ervin was born on July 28, 1927 in St. Nicholas, MN to John B. and Mary (Dockendorf) Stommes. He married Amanda Gertken May 17, 1949 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN.



Ervin and Amanda farmed near St. Nicholas on the family farm until 1983. He loved fishing, singing, playing cards and bowling. He was an active member of St. Nicholas and St. Boniface choirs, Luxemburg Town Board, Stearns Electric Board, Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, Catholic United Financial, St. Nicholas Men's Society, and the Cold Spring Area Maennerchor.



He is survived by his children: Shirley (Mike) Kuechle, Allen (Sue), Donna (Elmer) Skaj, Roger (Karen), Mary (Dave) Schwartz, Deb (Steve) Meyer and Bonnie (Kurt) Hemmesch; siblings Margaret Torborg, Elmer (Juletta), Roman (MaryAnn), Jerome (Mary), John; 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his wife Amanda and son Ron; siblings: Marie Kuechle, Alois, Alfred, and Eugene.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 19, 2019