Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Country Manor Chapel
Sartell, MN
Esther J. Persen Obituary
Esther J. Persen

Sartell, MN - Esther J. Persen, age 100, Sartell, MN, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell, MN.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Country Manor Chapel, Sartell, MN. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Esther was born in Barton, ND on November 4, 1918.

Survivors include her children, Allan (Kathy) Boucher of Minnetonka, MN; James (Karolyn) Boucher of Clearwater, MN; William "Bill" (Adeline) Boucher of Rockville, MN; Betty (Paul) Bartyzal of Shoreview, MN; Eileen (Harvey) Sebelius of Overly, ND; Jean Boucher of Hudson, FL; step daughter Julie Sell of Ashburn, VA; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; sister-in-law Ellen Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Christ and Sigrid Johnson; eight brothers; and her husbands Willie Boucher and Bobby Persen.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 12, 2019
