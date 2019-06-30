Services
1921 - 2019
Richmond - Esther Noske, age 98, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at her home on June 26, 2019. Esther was born April 10, 1921 to Jesse and Elizabeth Babler in Rogers, MN. She married Louis Noske on June 28, 1945.

Survivors include her children, Mary (Peter) of Centreville, VA, James of St. Cloud, Joan (Robert) of Richmond; grandchildren, Charlotte, Alicia, Michael, and Christopher; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita Kelly, Chris (Shirley) Babler; Sisters-in-law, Bernice Aydt and Linda Noske.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis in 1974; parents; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Esther's family would like to thank the CentraCare Health Home Care & Hospice for the excellent care given to Esther.

Funeral services will be at a later date with Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN, www.wennerfuneralhome.com.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 30, 2019
