Waite Park - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Ethel A. Euteneuer, age 92, of Waite Park. Ethel passed away March 19, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.



Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A Prayer Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the chapel on Wednesday.



Ethel was born July 29, 1926 in Waite Park to John and Susan (Krey) Meemken. She married Donald A. Euteneuer on September 2, 1946 and celebrated 67 years of marriage. They made their home in Waite Park and were lifelong members of St. Joseph's Parish. Together they raised a family of six children. Although Ethel enjoyed her work at JCPenney's, Mckinley Elementary School and the American Legion Post #428 in Waite Park, she found the greatest joy and pride in taking care of her grandchildren. Ethel cared for three of her children's children so they could go to work, even crazy shift work, allowing the children to stay in their own home while Grandma came to them. Her children cannot thank her enough for the love, care and guidance she gave in shaping who their children are today.



Ethel was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #428 in Waite Park, St. Joseph's Christian Mothers, and Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed making rosaries for many years as well as delivering communion to members of St. Joseph's Parish. Ethel loved making trips to the casino and playing bingo. In fact, she became known as the Bingo Queen at Good Shepherd Community. It would be the highlight of her week when it was time to go down to the event center to play. She began reading books about nine years ago and became a voracious reader, often times reading a book a day. Her room at Good Shepherd was conveniently located right next to the library so family and staff could grab a stack of books for her. She became a fan of books about the Amish people and was fascinated by their life. Ethel was a cat lover, but later in life loved talking about her family's dogs, especially Rubio who could be found dressed in his bowtie visiting her almost weekly.



Her children would like to thank her for her constant care of their dad, watching over him and being his advocate in all of the facilities they shared their time together at.



Ethel is survived by her six children, Ron (fiancé Mary) Euteneuer of Sartell, Kevin (Jean) of Waite Park, Eileen (Brian) Kvarnlov of Big Lake, Mary Lynn (Bob) Statz of Princeton, Gary (Coni) of Waite Park and Cindy (Steve) Bautch of St. Cloud. She leaves behind 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; special niece, Marlene; "adopted" daughter, Lora; and sister-in-law, Estelle Meemken of Waite Park.



Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don (2014); daughter-in-law, Nancy; brothers, Severin, Aloysius, Leander, Ralph, Roman, Richard, Reverend Eugene, Tom; and sisters, Aurelia Dickhausen and Marcella Meller.



Her family would like to thank "Ethelina's" "special" caregivers at Good Shepherd for their loving kindness and extra attention given to their mom.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary