Eugene A. Schlangen
Eugene A. Schlangen

Richmond - October 12, 1942 - September 23, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Eugene Schlangen age 77, who died peacefully at home on Wednesday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending must maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. And from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Gene was born in Richmond to Paul H. and Luella (Feldhege) Schlangen. He married Donna Arnold on June 23, 1964 in Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Gene served in the Army Reserves from 1960-1967.

Gene worked for Ralph Zumwalde Construction and later for Cold Spring Granite. He loved woodworking, fishing, hunting, and going to the casino. He was a member of the Richmond American Legion and Sts. Peter and Paul Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Henry, Ronald, Douglas, and Tom (Jodi); sister, Mary Burg and brother, George Schlangen; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
