Foley - Eugene 'Gene' Brenny, age 81 of Foley, passed away November 2, 2019 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial with Military Honors will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 6th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Eugene Leo Brenny was born February 13, 1938 in Morrison County, MN to Leo and Mae (Kujawa) Brenny. He graduated high school and joined the US Army where he was a member of the Military Police, stationed in France. He married Georgiann Bukowski on September 6, 1965 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. Gene lived in Minneapolis and worked construction as a home builder. He lived and farmed most of his life in Alberta Township, Benton County. Gene was a past member of the Benton County Planning and Zoning Commission; District 51 School Board; St. John's Area Schools School Board and St Elizabeth's Catholic Church, serving as a lector and trustee. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards and helped his sons in the construction business. He was a member of the Hillman American Legion. Memorial are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Parkinson Research Foundation.

He is survived by his wife, Georgiann, Foley and children: Chris (Monte Suckut), Becker; Michael (Beth), Foley; Barb (Jeremy 'Buck') Larson, Foley; Howard (Jill), Foley; Alphonse, Foley; 17 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by his brothers and sister: Mark (Betty), Fridley Leo (Judy), Mora; Severyn (Carol), Andover; Rita Novak, Foley; Ila Judd, Milaca; Gertrude Ronning, Elk River; Maggie Novak, Foley and Laurell Brenny, Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Roger, Jim and Wilfred and brother and sister-in-laws.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
