Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Seven Dolors Catholic Church
Albany, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Seven Dolors Catholic Church
Albany, MN
Eugene Charles Ohmann


1952 - 2019
Eugene Charles Ohmann Obituary
Eugene Charles Ohmann

- - Eugene Charles Ohmann, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on October 1, 2019. Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 11:00 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN with visitation beginning at 9:00 am.

Gene was born in Albany, MN on August 19, 1931 to Nick and Lucy (Dinndorf) Ohmann. He married Virginia Viehauser on July 4, 1952. He joined the U.S. Air Force, and after his service, returned to Albany to live and raise their family. He was an avid sportsman and active member of his community.

Gene is survived by his wife, Virginia, his thirteen children, Ann (Gary) Fichtinger, Dan Ohmann, Steve (Barb) Ohmann, Janet (Ken) Studer, Jim/Gumby Ohmann, Sue (Rick) Thomes, Diane (Morgan) Hull, Charlie Ohmann; 31 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Hancock.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Don, Richard, Bob, and Joe; and son-in-law Jon Maus.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his doctors, nurses, and especially CentraCare Hospice for their compassionate care.

Private burial will take place on a later date at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 8, 2019
