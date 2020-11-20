1/
Eugene Hanauska
Eugene Hanauska

Hanauska, Eugene of Brooklyn Center, MN

Eugene died peacefully at J A Wedum Hospice on November 16, 2020. Eugene was born in Albany, MN during the depression summer of 1932 to Rudolph and Alma (Schleppenbach) Hanauska. He was one of seven children that grew up helping in his parents' Albany grocery store. He served the US Navy around the world while assigned to the USS Power, Potter, Keppler and Gerard. Upon honorable discharge, Eugene returned to Minnesota and earned a Business Finance degree at SJU where he met his future wife.

Eugene married Joyce Martini on June 16, 1962. They eventually made their home and raised a family in Albany. A man of deep faith and with a strong sense of civic duty, Eugene was involved with numerous community organizations, including the Albany American Legion and Lions Club, as well as a member of the Albany School Board and Seven Dolors Parish Council for many years. He enjoyed golfing and completing challenging crossword puzzles. His greatest joy was raising his family.

Eugene is survived by his wife, daughter Clare (Ira) Rosenstein, Lake Oswego, OR, sons John, Tucson, AZ; Tom (Kim), Otsego; Gary (Christina), Maple Grove; Greg (Cheryl) Tucson, AZ; 7 grandchildren, and his sister Betty (Jerry) Tasto, brothers Kenneth (Mary Pat) and Louis (Ann) Hanauska.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by siblings Ethel, Sally, and Jenny.

Glen Haven Chapel; Crystal, MN 763-533-8643




Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
