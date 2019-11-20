|
Eugene L. Trushenski
Waite Park - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek for Eugene L. Trushenski, age 86, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Eugene was born June 10, 1933 in Mayhew Lake Township to August & Emma (Botzek) Trushenski. He married Mary Lou Gratke on May 11, 1957 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek. Eugene farmed his entire life, retiring in 1995. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he served as an Elder for 18 years, and Secretary for 6 years. Eugene was the Mayhew Lake Township Clerk for 30 years. He enjoyed dairy farming, ice fishing, spear fishing, deer hunting, traveling, and road trips to Branson, MO. Eugene was strong willed, had a dry sense of humor, and was very proud of his kids and grandkids.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Waite Park; sons, Mark (Jackie) of Clear Lake and Dale (Rebecca Wanha) of St. Cloud; son-in-law, Charles Bigler of Waite Park; sister-in-law, Leora Trushenski of Nevis; seven grandchildren; one step-grandson; and several great grandchildren. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janell Bigler in 2013; brothers, Howard, Norman, Martin, and Clarence; and sisters, Eleanor, Irene, and Dorothy.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019