Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Popple Creek, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Popple Creek, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Trushenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene L. Trushenski


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene L. Trushenski Obituary
Eugene L. Trushenski

Waite Park - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek for Eugene L. Trushenski, age 86, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Eugene was born June 10, 1933 in Mayhew Lake Township to August & Emma (Botzek) Trushenski. He married Mary Lou Gratke on May 11, 1957 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek. Eugene farmed his entire life, retiring in 1995. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he served as an Elder for 18 years, and Secretary for 6 years. Eugene was the Mayhew Lake Township Clerk for 30 years. He enjoyed dairy farming, ice fishing, spear fishing, deer hunting, traveling, and road trips to Branson, MO. Eugene was strong willed, had a dry sense of humor, and was very proud of his kids and grandkids.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Waite Park; sons, Mark (Jackie) of Clear Lake and Dale (Rebecca Wanha) of St. Cloud; son-in-law, Charles Bigler of Waite Park; sister-in-law, Leora Trushenski of Nevis; seven grandchildren; one step-grandson; and several great grandchildren. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janell Bigler in 2013; brothers, Howard, Norman, Martin, and Clarence; and sisters, Eleanor, Irene, and Dorothy.

Obituary, guest book and video tribute available at www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now