Eugene M. "Gene" LahrSt. Cloud - Eugene Matthew "Gene" Lahr, age 85, of St. Cloud, went to be with Jesus Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud.Funeral Services for Gene will be 5:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020 At Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud. We request that you bring a mask to the visitation/service. Social distancing and facility capacity limits will be observed.Gene was born on March 12, 1935 in Sartell, MN to Michael and Agnes (Witzman) Lahr and grew up on the family dairy farm. He worked at Monumental Sales for over 40 years, beginning as an entry lever granite washer and retiring as the shop foreman. Gene loved being outdoors and working with his hands. He was very mechanical and enjoyed working on cars, playing the concertina, attending family gatherings and BBQ's. Gene will be remembered for his strong faith in Jesus, wonderful sense of humor and light hearted teasing of anyone he could. He was a devoted and faithful member of Life Assembly Church.Survivors include his children, Ron Lahr, Gerard Lahr, Joyce (Brad) Dillon, Mark (Miriam) Lahr, and Darrin (Tracey) Lahr; siblings, Agnes Rothstein, Joan (Hubert) Schefers, Doris (Bob) Schefers, Michael (Sue) Lahr and Ken Lahr; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Darlene; siblings, George, Leo, Lawrence, Evelyn Asmus and Delphine Erkens.