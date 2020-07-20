1/
Eugene N. Stein
Eugene N. Stein

Clear Lake - Eugene N. Stein, age 84, Clear Lake, MN, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Clear Lake.

A Celebration of Eugene's life will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Eugene's home, 4674 109th Ave., Clear Lake, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Survivors include his children, Robert (Christine) Stein of Rice, MN; Irene Axel of Waite Park, MN; Darlene (David) Krugen of Eden Valley, MN; Marlene Jensen of Clear Lake, MN; and Eileen (Jason) Elliott of Eden Valley, MN; sisters, Rose (Joe) Nistler of Watkins, MN; Judy Stangler of Avon, MN; Isabelle (Jerry) Schreder of Watkins, MN; sister-in-law Pauline Stein of St. Nicholas, MN; 16 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and good friend, Jerome (Bromy) Bromenschenkel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lorraine on July 6, 2003, brother Ralph Stein, sisters, Lucille Christensen, Suzanne Bergman and Caroline Plantenberg, one granddaughter; and 3 great grandchildren.








MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Eugene's home
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
