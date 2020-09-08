Eugene "Bones" Warrick



Sauk Rapids - A Memorial Service will be held next spring due to COVID-19 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Camp Ripley. "Bones" P. Warrick, age 77 of Sauk Rapids passed away September 1, 2020.



Eugene P. Warrick was born August 14, 1943, to James & Martha (Doeden) Warrick, in Sauk Rapids. He served his country in Vietnam. Bones lived in Sauk Rapids all of his life and worked at x-cel optical for 42 years. His favorite things included spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, and fishing.



Bones is survived by his son Todd; sisters, Beverly (Frank) Justin of Merrifield, Lorraine (Bob) Penly, and Delores (Bob) Wainright; and Grandchildren Nicole and Nathan Warrick, all of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother James Warrick; and sister, Shirley Smolnik.



A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and The Good Shepherd Nursing Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store