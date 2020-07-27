1/1
Evelyn A. Strobel
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn A. Strobel

Formerly of St. Cloud - Evelyn A. Strobel 96, of Elk River passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Guardian Angels Care Center, Elk River, MN. A private family burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Evelyn was born on December 31, 1923 in St. Cloud to the late Mike and Anna (Broich) Gill. She married Leo J. Strobel on January 15, 1946. She loved to paint, tell stories, play BINGO, do crossword puzzles and word finds.

She is survived by her children, Susan Houdek of Sartell, MN, John (Ursula) of Lake Alfred, FL, Theresa (Bernie) Keske of South Haven, MN, Mary (Tim) Boerger of Otsego, MN, Pete (Sharon) of St Cloud, MN; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo in 2003; daughter, Patricia Fuchs; granddaughter, Mikayla Boerger; grandson, Gary Houdek; sisters, Marie Riegel, Loretta (Detter) Anderson, twin Rita Danzl; and dog, Mookie.

A special thanks to the Guardian Angels Care Staff for the wonderful care they provided Evelyn.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved