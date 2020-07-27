Evelyn A. StrobelFormerly of St. Cloud - Evelyn A. Strobel 96, of Elk River passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Guardian Angels Care Center, Elk River, MN. A private family burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.Evelyn was born on December 31, 1923 in St. Cloud to the late Mike and Anna (Broich) Gill. She married Leo J. Strobel on January 15, 1946. She loved to paint, tell stories, play BINGO, do crossword puzzles and word finds.She is survived by her children, Susan Houdek of Sartell, MN, John (Ursula) of Lake Alfred, FL, Theresa (Bernie) Keske of South Haven, MN, Mary (Tim) Boerger of Otsego, MN, Pete (Sharon) of St Cloud, MN; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo in 2003; daughter, Patricia Fuchs; granddaughter, Mikayla Boerger; grandson, Gary Houdek; sisters, Marie Riegel, Loretta (Detter) Anderson, twin Rita Danzl; and dog, Mookie.A special thanks to the Guardian Angels Care Staff for the wonderful care they provided Evelyn.