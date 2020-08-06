Evelyn Eckroth



Evelyn Eckroth left this world on August 1, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, where she was a charter member, on Saturday, August 15. Visitation is scheduled for 10:30 with a Celebration of Life to follow.



She was born on May 30, 1927 on the family farm near Randall, Iowa, the eldest child of Andrew and Eva (Baldus) Alfseike.



She attended a one room school, walking a mile each way except during inclement weather. It was often her job to carry drinking water for the day from a nearby farm. It was during the second grade that she decided that she wanted to become an elementary school teacher and faithfully and lovingly taught for sixteen years in Iowa and nineteen years in District 742. She had graduated Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa and Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and did graduate work in Greeley, Colorado.



While teaching in Ames, Iowa, she met and married the love of her life, Charles Eckroth. While he was an Army officer, they lived in Maryland and New Jersey. After completing graduate school, Columbia, Missouri was their home until they moved to Kraemer Lake, St. Joseph, where they resided for thirty-five years. Later, they moved to a smaller home in St. Cloud, and finally Country Manor in Sartell when health issues required extra care.



Evelyn loved traveling, visiting all the states except Alaska, and many European countries including her ancestral Norway home. She became a willing, but fair-weather camper and canoer. A farmer's daughter, she loved good soil and grew vegetables and flowers. Extremely shy as a child, she grew up to love socializing and enjoyed eating all foods except licorice, especially Norwegian and other ethnic foods.



She taught Sunday school for many years, was in the Great River Interfaith Partnership, teacher organizations, and was active in church.



She leaves to mourn her husband of over 57 years; daughter Heidi, near Ames; son Andrew, near Iowa City; brother Andrew (Barbara) Alfseike, Story City, Iowa; and sister Esther (David) Rasmussen, Clear Lake, Iowa; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Anna Mae (Amos) Oakland.



Her body was donated to the University of Minnesota Medical School.









