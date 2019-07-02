|
|
Evelyn H. Bisel
Waite Park -
1931-2019
Evelyn Bisel, 87, Waite Park, passed away peacefully at Sartell Edgewood Memory Care on June 28, 2019 knowing God has a place for her in His Heavenly Kingdom. Evelyn was born October 25, 1931 in Sauk Centre to Roman and Johanna (Koch) Friedrichs. She married Harold Bisel on March 24, 1951 at Camp Rucker, AL.
Evelyn graduated from Swanville High School in 1949. She finished her employment years working as a nurse's aide at White Bear Lake Mariner High School retiring in 1991. She enjoyed working around the yard, tending her flowers and plants. Evelyn learned the art of working with stained glass while she and her husband wintered in Texas for 22 years. She liked to travel, knit, play cards, read, watch the birds and go shopping with her sisters. Her greatest joy was being with her grand and great grandchildren as well as family members. She loved all little children and greeted them with a tender touch and a big smile. Evelyn was a very sweet, loving person and valued her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Harold, of 68 years; sons Greg (Roxanne) of Taylors Falls, MN and Brad (Barbara) of Owensboro, KY; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother Robert (Junie) of Sauk Centre; 17 nieces and 4 nephews; in-laws Roger Libbesmeier, Terry Heinen, Delaine (Schwanke) Friedrichs, Marilyn Faust and Carmen Bisel. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Levern, Arthur, Richard; sisters, Arlene Schmitt, Mardell (Tootie) Libbesmeier and Margaret (Marcy) Heinen; in-laws Lila (Bruder) and Beverly (Winters) Friedrichs and niece Lynn Herda.
The family wishes to thank the St. Cloud Hospital doctors and nurses, the staff at Edgewood, Hospice and nieces for their loving care given Evelyn.
Private burial services will be held at a future date.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 2, 2019