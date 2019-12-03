|
Evelyn L. Bestgen
Sartell - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Evelyn L. Bestgen, age 86, who passed away Sunday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery in St. Stephen. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.
Evelyn was born December 22, 1932 in Brockway Township, Stearns County to Louis & Theresa (Stiller) Kostreba. Evelyn was a homemaker and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed attending church bazaars, socializing, family get togethers, and spending time with her family. Evelyn was kind, sweet, loving and caring.
Evelyn is survived by her sons and daughter, David of Bonanza, OR, Delroy of Brainerd, Douglas of St. Cloud, and Lonnie (Tim) Leyk of Sartell; seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents.
A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice and the entire staff at Country Manor for all their loving care given to Evelyn.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019