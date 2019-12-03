Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Bestgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn L. Bestgen


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn L. Bestgen Obituary
Evelyn L. Bestgen

Sartell - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Evelyn L. Bestgen, age 86, who passed away Sunday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery in St. Stephen. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

Evelyn was born December 22, 1932 in Brockway Township, Stearns County to Louis & Theresa (Stiller) Kostreba. Evelyn was a homemaker and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed attending church bazaars, socializing, family get togethers, and spending time with her family. Evelyn was kind, sweet, loving and caring.

Evelyn is survived by her sons and daughter, David of Bonanza, OR, Delroy of Brainerd, Douglas of St. Cloud, and Lonnie (Tim) Leyk of Sartell; seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice and the entire staff at Country Manor for all their loving care given to Evelyn.

Obituary and guest book available at www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now