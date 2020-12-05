1/1
Evelyn L. Schreder
1931 - 2020
Evelyn L. Schreder

St. Cloud, MN - A private memorial service will be held due to Covid 19, for Evelyn L. Schreder age 89 of Assumption Homes in Cold Spring, MN formerly of Waite Park, MN. She died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Private burial will be at St. Benedict's Parish Cemetery in Avon, MN.

She was born on March 13, 1931 in St. Cloud, MN the daughter of Felix and Angeline (Mahalski) Pantlin. She married Eugene A. Schreder on September 10, 1951 in Foreston, MN. She was a member of Christian Mother's, Senior Helping Hands, and Lifeline Volunteer.

Survivors include; son and daughters, Eugene K. (Alyssa) Schreder of Lakewood, CO, Linda Zwilling of St. Cloud, MN, and Debbie (Dan) Schreder McGinnis of Lakewood, CO; five grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband Eugene, she was preceded in death by one son Michael E. Schreder; brothers and sisters, Louis, Larry, Leonard, Monica, Virginia and Phil.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
