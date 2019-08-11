|
|
Evelyn M. Hortsch
Little Falls - Evelyn M. Hortsch, 96 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Country Manor in Sartell, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. on Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN.
Evelyn was born on May 12, 1923 in Buckman, Township to the late Peter and Tillie (Popp) Britz. She grew up in the Morrill area where she attended school. Evelyn was united in marriage to Xavier Hortsch on July 17, 1944 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill, MN. Together the couple resided in Little Falls, MN where they were blessed and raised their three children, Jerry, Debby, and Doreen. Evelyn was employed at St. Mary's Catholic Church for many years as a school cook, retiring in 1985. She was a wonderful cook and talented baker that excelled at baking bread, caramel rolls, orange rolls, and cinnamon rolls. Evelyn also loved to sew and make quilts, which she made a beautiful quilt for all of her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed family get-togethers more than anything. Her family was her main concern and priority, especially her children and grandchildren. Evelyn will forever be remembered for her selfless acts and her willingness to always put others needs before her. After Xavier passed away in 2007 she moved to Highland Senior Living and most recently had been a resident at Country Manor in Sartell for the past year. She was a life long member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN where she was also a member of the Christian Mothers. Evelyn was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Evelyn is survived by son, Jerry (Sandy) Hortsch of Sauk Rapids, MN; daughters, Doreen (Scott) Gardeen of Bloomington MN and Debby (Bob) Stehlin of Hibbing, MN; brothers, Larry (Bea) Britz of Little Falls, MN and Floyd (Irene) Britz of Morrill, MN; grandchildren, Amy (Todd) Stehlin-Orth, Adam (Angie) Hortsch, Paul (Caitlyn) Stehlin, Joe (Mindy) Hortsch, Dan (Sammy) Gardeen and Spencer Gardeen and 11 great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by husband, Xavier Hortsch; parents, Peter and Matilda Britz; brothers, Irvin Britz, Wilfred Britz, Rev. Francis "Padre" Britz and Willie Britz; infant great-grandsons, Noah and Julian.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 11, 2019