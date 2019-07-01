Services
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
Foley, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
Foley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Scheper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Scheper


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Scheper Obituary
Evelyn Scheper

Foley - Evelyn Scheper, age 91 of Foley, passed away June 29, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center with her family at her side. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley. Rev. Tim Wittwer will officaite. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Wednesday. Burial will take place in the Ronneby Riverside Cemetery, Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Evelyn Rose Scheper was born November 9, 1927 in Oak Park, Minnesota to Carl and Gesine (Rodewald) Carlson. She lived most of her life in the Foley area and married Norbert Scheper on June 30, 1947 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Oak Park. Evelyn attended Benton County rural school district, #34 and graduated from Foley High School in 1945. She attended Little Falls Teachers Training Department and St. Cloud State University where she obtained her teachers license. Evelyn taught in rural schools in both Morrison and Benton County and also worked as a librarian for Foley High School and Foley Elementary School, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed sewing and crafting and was active in her church group and book club. She was a member of Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Skip) DeMarais, St. Cloud, and son, Donald (Rosie) Scheper of Bemidji and son-in-law, Tom Vaudt of St. Cloud. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Rian & Justin DeMarais; Gretchen Vaudt; James Krawiecki and Josh Scheper and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norbert and daughter, Suzanne Vaudt, infant daughter, Julie Scheper, sister and brother; Dorothy McNitt Wendell and Charles Carlson.

logo


logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now