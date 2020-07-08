Evelyn T. KuehnSartell - Evelyn Teresa Kuehn, age 88, of Sartell, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.Due to Covid 19 health concerns the memorial service and burial at the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, will be delayed until a later date. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.Evelyn was born on June 20, 1931 in Clear Lake Township to Enoch and Anna (Aleckson) Howard. Evelyn was married to Arnold Kuehn on July 1, 1950. She worked at St. Cloud State University in foodservice for over 40 years. Evelyn enjoyed playing cards, the occasional trip to a casino, country and gospel music, dancing, trips to the lake, playing volleyball and pool, traveling, telling jokes and spending time with family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family will remember her as a sweet and lively woman with a great wit and sense of humor who was a good mother and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Evelyn is survived by her children Ardyce (Lewis) Coffey of Waite Park, Shirley Kuehn of Waite park, Linda Klatt of Apache Junction, AZ, and Randy (Pam) Kuehn of St. Cloud; brother, Les (Jean) Howard of Elk River; sister, Joan Bolin of St. Cloud; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and special friend, Ken Doering.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Arnold; sisters, Clarice Dalman, Adeline Turner; and brothers, Robert Howard and Archie Howard.