Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul church
Gilman, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Stachovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith Stachovich


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faith Stachovich Obituary
Faith Stachovich

Foley - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life for Faith Stachovich, age 96 of Foley, will be held , at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul church in Gilman, MN. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Faith passed away peacefully at her home on July 10. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Faith was born December 24, 1922 in Foley to the late Louis and Anna (Pappenfus) Bass. She married Richard Stachovich, September 10, 1949 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Minneapolis. They lived in Minneapolis and then moved back to the Gilman area where her and her husband, Richard, farmed and raised their family. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She was a perpetual member of the Christian Mother's Rosary Society. In her retirement years, she enjoyed spending time gardening, relaxing on her deck taking in the scenery of the family farm, and spending time with her children and many grandchildren. She cherished her faith and was always the go-to person to say an extra rosary if needed. Faith was truly loved. She was the center of strength and comfort to her family and will be deeply missed. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to, Centra Care Hospice.

She is survived by her sons and daughters, Richard (Kathy) of Oak Park, Larry (Kyle Rotter) of Minneapolis, Deb (Jim) Schmitz of Rice, Kathy (Mike) Spiczka of Foley, Joan (Guy) Drees of Chaska, Julie (Martin)Hanley of Foley, Kerry of Minneapolis, 22 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and brother-in-law, Marcel (Judy) Stachovich.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard on March 1, 1986, daughters, Lisa Stachovich and Kim Stachovich-Moulzolf, her brothers and sisters and her in-laws.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.