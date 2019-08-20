|
|
Floss Dinndorf, age 90, died August 17, 2019.
Floss was born December 26, 1928 in Melrose, MN to the late Herman and Christine Kluempke. She married the late Ralph Klapperich in 1948 and together they had five children. She married Donald Dinndorf in 1977 and they enjoyed 41 years together.
Floss cherished her family, and her love expanded as her family grew with the addition of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed golf and was an active member of the Albany Golf Club Women's League for many years.
Floss is survived by her husband, Don Dinndorf; children (her five J's) Jim (Barb) Klapperich of Wausau WI, Joan (Mike) Schwarze of Plymouth, John (Suzy) Klapperich of Eden Prairie, Julie (Jim) Straw of Maple Grove, and Jill (Gerhard) Guth of Fridley; 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; sisters Therese Wiener of St. Joseph and Mary Hurlbert of Brooklyn Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Robert Kluempke and Bernard Nathe.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church., 150 2nd. St South, Albany, MN 56307. A time of visitation is planned for two hours prior to the service at the church.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 20, 2019