Florence L. Thompson
Paynesville - Florence L. Thompson, 90, of Paynesville died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the St. Cloud Hospital, in St. Cloud. Her memorial service will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 9, at Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville. A visitation will be held Friday, from 5-8:00 pm at Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. www.hafh.org She is survived by her children: Marlene (Allen) Theel of Paynesville, Ronald (Marcy Dingmann) Thompson of Paynesville, and Gary (Karen Mumm) Thompson of Paynesville; grandchildren: Julie, Pamela, Roger, Jeffery, Kayte, Trista, Dustin, Abby, and Lucas; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Harlow Olson of Hawick; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 6, 2019