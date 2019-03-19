Florence M. Voss



Holdingford - The Mass of Christian burial, celebrating the life of Florence M. Voss, age 86 of Holdingford will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 23 at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary Church in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Florence passed away peacefully at home on March 6, after a battle with cancer. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM, Friday, March 22 and again after 10:00 AM Saturday at the church in Holdingford. A Rosary service will be at 6:45pm. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.



Florence Marie Bieniek was born November 4, -1932 to John J and Victoria (Kociemba) Bieniek. She married Arnold F. Voss, on April 4,1951,they were one month shy of being together for 68 years. Florence was a wife, mother, scholar, teacher, quilter, seamstress and florist. She was a devout Catholic, a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary, where she sang in the choir, decorated the alter, washed its linens since 1964 and supervised many different groups within the church. She was a sacristan, a member of the Christian Mothers and a Eucharistic Minister. Florence made a business out of making wedding cakes for over 60 years. The 'Cake Lady' was renowned for the beauty and extravagant decoration of her cakes and her frosting. Creativity and perfection were a must in everything she did in life. On her downtime, Florence loved to play cards, celebrate, and joke with her siblings. Lastly, she was a grandmother to 14 and a great grandmother to 17, showering them with love, hugs and of course, cake.



Florence is survived by her beloved husband Arnold F. Voss, Holdingford; her Children Yvonne (Dan) Puchalla, Andover; Myron (Alverna Johannas),Voss, West Haven UT; John (Pam Ebnet), Voss, Holdingford; Arnold Jr "Butch" ( Carol M Jacobson) Voss, Avon and Carol (Franke Werner) Voss, Minneapolis; 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, George Bieniek, Holdingford, Tom & Delores (Ebnet) Bieniek, Vadnais Heights and John Jr. (Phyllis Ann Husted) Bieniek, Holdingford.







Florence was preceded in death by her parents John J and Victoria Bieniek, brothers Andrew, Alois and Blase, sisters Leona Piziconi and Elenor Budde, siblings that died at infancy Mary, Simon and Joseph (twins), Peter and Valeria and in-laws Cyril Budde, Paul Pizziconi, Hilde (Smude), Theresa (Klimek), Phyllis (Litchy)











