Florence V. Golden
Waite Park, MN - Florence Victoria Golden, age 93, Waite Park, MN, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at Sterling Park Senior Living, Waite Park, MN.
A celebration of Florence's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.
Florence was born February 22, 1926 in Silver Creek Township, Wright County, MN to Harry M. and Anna M. (Wild) Swanberg. She married Roger "Jack" J. Golden on September 25, 1949 in St. Cloud, MN. Florence worked at Stearns County Courthouse as a jury attendant. She was a member of St. Cloud Post #428 Auxiliary and volunteered for RSVP. Florence enjoyed sewing, knitting, bowling and playing cards.
Survivors include daughter, Janet (Mike Landquist) Golden-Landquist of Park Rapids, MN; sons, Roger Golden of Park Rapids, MN; Rick (Mic) Golden of Two Harbors, MN; Ronald Golden of St. Cloud, MN; Jim (LeAnn) Golden of Clearwater, MN; sisters, Joyce Hollenkamp of St. Cloud, MN; Dorothy Swanberg of Waite Park, MN; four grandchildren Martha, Sam, Jack and Michael; and three great grandchildren, James, Ryan and Reed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack on January 12, 1991, two brothers and four sisters.
Memorials are preferred to the .
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019