Florianna "Flo" Frances Theisen, OblSBSt. Cloud, MN - Florianna "Flo" Francis Theisen, OblSB; 87 of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by her three children on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Family and friends are invited to gather from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1 and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Flo's Life will be at 12 Noon, Friday, October 2 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.Flo was born April 10, 1933, in St. Cloud, the daughter of Andrew and Loretta (Kremers) Putz. She was united in marriage to Stephen Theisen on October 6, 1951 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, in St. Cloud MN.Flo is remembered by everyone for her beautiful smile, diamond blue eyes, little wave, her kind, compassionate and generous heart. She loved to show she was a fighter by raising her arm with a mighty fist pump.Flo had a work ethic that was second to none. She spent the majority of her life working at the St. Cloud Hospital (Centra Care) she worked as a Respiratory Therapist, O. B. Technician, worked in surgery as well as Billing and Collections. She left to work at Saint Raphael's as a Nursing Assistant with her beloved Sisters and later returned to the hospital where she retired from the Respiratory Care Department at the age of 80. Retirement did not satisfy her work ethic so Flo and her daughter Tina traveled with Rianna Marie's boutique. She also worked with her beloved son in law Mark at PlayNTrade in Baxter. Throughout mom's career she worked multiple part time jobs. Not one to remain idle, she also volunteered extensively. She was a member of the St. Cloud Eagle Auxiliary #622.Flo loved taking road trips. Anyone who took a road trip with Flo knew there would be an abundance of snacks and time spent in convenient stores. She loved the casinos, nickel machines her favorite and had a winning touch. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed trips to New Jersey to see her son and loved going to Ocean Grove and NY City. She loved shopping for bargains and bragged about the deals. She was a meaningful gift giver and always found something special for everyone and started shopping months in advance. One of Flo's favorites was day gifts and she loved giving and receiving them.Flo was given more challenges in life than most. She lost her husband, parents and in-laws all within a short period of time and while her children were very young. She graciously raised them and filled the role of both a mother and a father; it was important to her to provide her children with everything they would have had if both parents were alive.Flo faced many cancers and health issues and in the face of each and every one she accepted them courageously, came out as a teacher and showed that love and life does go on. She always said, regardless of the challenge it was her cross to bear. She was a true role model for what it means to be a Christian, a fighter, a warrior and a survivor. Faith was the compass she lived her life by and being an Oblate of St. Benedict's Monastery since 2009 was an important part of her life. Since 2011 she participated in the Oblate Ministry of prayer until her death.Flo will be missed by her children Cindy (Tom) Flatley, Tina Theisen Westberg, Stephen (Paula) Theisen. Grandchildren Stephen (Nicole), Brent (Christine), Thomas Jr. Flatley, April (Warren) Ellingworth, Stephen R. and Andrew Theisen. Great Grandchildren Logan, Lexi and Olivia Flatley, many nieces and nephews as well as other family members and friends. She was proceeded in death by her husband Stephen Theisen, her parents Andrew and Loretta Putz, her brother Richard "Dick" Putz and son-in-law Mark Westberg.In lieu of flowers, Flo would like donations made on her behalf to the Poor Clare's Monastery or St. Benedict's Monastery.