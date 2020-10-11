1/1
Fran "Mootz" Thelen
New Munich - Fran "Mootz" Thelen, age 87 of New Munich, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home in New Munich, Minnesota.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Francella Elizabeth Maritsch was born June 1, 1933 in St. Martin, Minnesota to Henry and Helen (Mayers) Maritsch. On June 23, 1955 she married Otto Thelen at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Fran worked as a bartender in New Munich for many years and later worked at Wal-Mart in Sauk Centre.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, St. Rita's Mission Group, and the Christian Women. Fran enjoyed bowling, gardening, quilting, crocheting, and knitting, watching the Minnesota Twins, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fran was famous for baking her homemade overnight buns and making her dressing from scratch.

Survivors include her children, Sharon (Joe) Schwieters of Greenwald, June (Norm) Schwieters of Holdingford, Paula (Rueben) Schwieters of New Munich, Lynn Van Drehle (Jim Rieland) of New Munich, Scott (Carol) Thelen of New Munich, Kelly (Tim) Thielen of New Munich, and Kurt (Peg) Thelen of New Munich, 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with three on the way; and brother-in-law, Oswald Thelen of St. Joseph.

Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Thelen on December 2, 2015; parents; sisters, Marcelline Dobos and Eileen Jonas; and son-in-law, Alan Van Drehle.

Serving as casket bearers will be Tanner Schwieters, Kyle Schwieters, Amber Van Drehle, Shane Thelen, Dakotah Thelen, and Brittany Frieler. Cross bearer will be Nathan Schwieters and scripture bearer will be Brady Van Drehle.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
