Francis "Fran" A. Kalusche
Minnetonka - Kalusche, Francis "Fran" A. Age 83 of Minnetonka, MN passed away March 30, 2020. Born in St. Cloud, MN to Anton and Bridget (Puchalla) Kalusche. He attended Cathedral High School, served in the US Army, attended college, and worked as an independent insurance agent for over 55 years. Fran loved polka music, church festivals, going out to eat, drinking coffee on his deck, and sailing. Fran was legally blind and enjoyed going on trips skiing, sailing, golfing, and fishing with s Disabled Vets and other programs. Fran will be remembered for his humor, engaging personality, giving nature, and love for his family and friends. Fran will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing and loving him. Preceded in death by wife Mariella, daughters Susan Allen, Nancy, and Cynthia, brothers Marvin, Donald, Richard, and Patrick. Survived by daughters Sandra Johnson and Laurie Nelson, son-in-law Philip Allen, sister Virginia Orth, grandchildren Kyle and Ashley Johnson, Timothy, Stephanie, and Abigail Nelson, Ryan (Cassie) Engelke, Rianna (Nolan) Okey, Brandon Allen, great grandchildren Gabriel, Mya, and Avery, and many other loving relatives and friends. A special thank you to the Minneapolis VA Hospital staff unit 3E for the excellent, compassionate care of Fran and our family during this difficult time. A service in celebration of Fran's life will be held at a later date at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Minnetonka, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020