Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Kalusche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis A. "Fran" Kalusche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis A. "Fran" Kalusche Obituary
Francis "Fran" A. Kalusche

Minnetonka - Kalusche, Francis "Fran" A. Age 83 of Minnetonka, MN passed away March 30, 2020. Born in St. Cloud, MN to Anton and Bridget (Puchalla) Kalusche. He attended Cathedral High School, served in the US Army, attended college, and worked as an independent insurance agent for over 55 years. Fran loved polka music, church festivals, going out to eat, drinking coffee on his deck, and sailing. Fran was legally blind and enjoyed going on trips skiing, sailing, golfing, and fishing with s Disabled Vets and other programs. Fran will be remembered for his humor, engaging personality, giving nature, and love for his family and friends. Fran will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing and loving him. Preceded in death by wife Mariella, daughters Susan Allen, Nancy, and Cynthia, brothers Marvin, Donald, Richard, and Patrick. Survived by daughters Sandra Johnson and Laurie Nelson, son-in-law Philip Allen, sister Virginia Orth, grandchildren Kyle and Ashley Johnson, Timothy, Stephanie, and Abigail Nelson, Ryan (Cassie) Engelke, Rianna (Nolan) Okey, Brandon Allen, great grandchildren Gabriel, Mya, and Avery, and many other loving relatives and friends. A special thank you to the Minneapolis VA Hospital staff unit 3E for the excellent, compassionate care of Fran and our family during this difficult time. A service in celebration of Fran's life will be held at a later date at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Minnetonka, MN.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -