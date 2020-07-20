1/1
Francis H. (Fran) Sauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis (Fran) H. Sauer

Sauk Rapids - Francis (Fran) H. Sauer, age 69, of Sauk Rapids, MN, died from complications of COPD on Friday, July 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by all 13 members of his family.

When he talked about his obituary he said, "this is all it needs to say, I loved my wife, I loved my kids, I loved my grandkids".

He was born on December 17, 1950 in Grand Forks, ND to Lawrence and Inez Sauer. He grew up moving around, attending a variety of schools because of his dad's railroad career. He graduated from Staples High School in 1969. Fran started his railroad career in 1968, working summers for the Northern Pacific Railroad. In 1974, he reconnected with Kaye Schroeder, who had also attended Staples High School. They dated for 6 years and married on June 7th, 1980, living in Sauk Rapids ever since. Fran spent many years playing town team basketball, softball with the St. Joe Men's Softball League, bowling in the St. Cloud area, and in his later years, golfing with the St. Joe crew. Fran retired from the BNSF Signal Department in 2010. During his 42 years of railroad service he was continuously elected to serve his fellow union members as their local chairman of Local #154. He started his retirement on his 60th birthday and soon after started a part time job with Central Signal. During his retirement, he also spent time traveling to Northern California with Kaye, golfing with Steve, coffee with the other railroad retirees, reading, and spoiling his six grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kaye, his children and their partners, Josie Sauer & Jesse Ponsness, Nicholas Sauer & Nicole Lieser, and Keely & Matt Lee, his beloved grandchildren, Simon Francis & Dominic Amanuel, Lincoln Jennifer, and Tyler James, Theodore Norman, & Carly Kaye. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Tom (Yvonne), Larry (Julie), Mike (Diane), Charlene, Jim (Peggy), Cheryl, John (Kris), Annette, and Mary Kay (Ron) Hirsch; his brother-in-law Keith Schroeder (Patrick Barnett), sister-in-law Kathy (Tim) Wilhelmson, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Inez Sauer, his step-mother, Rita Sauer, his brother and sister, Kathleen and Daniel, and his in-laws, Norm and Glorene Schroeder. He was also preceded in death by his canine companions, Harry, Sally and the "best dog in the world", Fairway.

A COVID-socially responsible gathering will be held on Sunday, July 26th from 12-4 at Mill Stream Park in St. Joseph, MN. The family requests that masks are worn. There will be a time of sharing memories of Fran at 2pm. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to Doctors Without Borders, Boys Town, or an environmental charity of your choice.

"It's been a hell of a ride!"

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved